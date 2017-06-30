Free Monday Night Movie

Monday, July 10, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-around-the-world-in-80-days/
‘Around the World in 80 Days.’ Join us for a family-friendly, fantastical adventure around the world! Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. In the event of rain, check http://librarycamden.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/camdenpubliclibrary/ for updates. PG | 2h
