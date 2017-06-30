Community

Free Monday Night Movie

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 30, 2017, at 2:07 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue, behind Library building, Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/monday-night-movie-around-the-world-in-80-days/

‘Around the World in 80 Days.’ Join us for a family-friendly, fantastical adventure around the world! Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. In the event of rain, check http://librarycamden.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/camdenpubliclibrary/ for updates. PG | 2h

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Mystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sightingMystery of missing Connecticut woman hinges on unusual Maine sighting
  2. LePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdownLePage: Police would work, state parks stay open in shutdown
  3. Dog shot dead after attacking smaller dog at NH rest area
  4. Lawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdownLawsuit filed to force LePage to pay benefits to poor Mainers in a shutdown
  5. In ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flightIn ‘worst case scenario,’ airline postpones inaugural Portland-Halifax direct flight