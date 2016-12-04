FREE Midday Concert Series, Heidi Powell – baroque violin / Phillip Silver – piano, Richard Hsu – violin, and Noreen Silver – cello

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Ellsworth Community Music at the Moore Community Center, 125 State Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-664-9258; ellsworthcommunitymusic.org/event/free-midday-concert-series-2/

Heidi Powell – baroque violin / Phillip Silver – piano, Richard Hsu – violin, and Noreen Silver – cello will play a free midday concert at 1:00pm on Thursday, December 8, at the General Bryant E. Moore Community Center in Ellsworth, Maine.

The concert is the third in a series of free, professional, concerts sponsored by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) with support from the Hancock County Fund and the Emily and William Muir Community Fund II of the Maine Community Foundation.

Heidi Powell will open the concert with Bach’s ‘Chaconne’ from Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004.

The trio of Silver, Hsu, Silver will perform Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 49.

For more information, please call 207-664-9258 or email: info@ellsworthcommunitymusic.org

Admission is free to the public.

