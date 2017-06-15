Free Maine Resident’s Day at state parks and historic sites on Father’s Day

AUGUSTA, Maine — Free Maine Resident’s Day will be held from 9 a.m. until closing at Maine State Parks and Historic Sites Sunday, June 18, with just a few exceptions. No rain date will be available. All vehicles bearing Maine license plates will be allowed free entry.

Participating state parks include: Androscoggin Riverlands, Aroostook, Birch Point, Bradbury Mountain, Camden Hills, Cobscook Bay, Colburn House, Colonial Pemaquid, Crescent Beach, Damariscotta Lake, Eagle Island, Ferry Beach, Fort Edgecomb, Fort Kent, Fort Knox, Fort McClary, Fort Point, Fort Popham, Fort Pownall, Fort O’Brien, Grafton Notch, Holbrook Island, Lamoine, Lake St George, Lily Bay, Moose Point, Mt Blue, Owls Head Light, Peaks-Kenny, Popham Beach, Quoddy Head, Range Pond, Rangeley Lake, Reid, Roque Bluffs, Two Lights, Sebago Lake, Shackford Head, Swan Lake, Vaughan Woods, Warren Island, Wolfe’s Neck Woods.

Open admission does not apply to Acadia National Park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, Baxter State Park, Peacock Beach, Scarborough Beach State Park, Swan Island, Maine Wildlife Park, Penobscot River Corridor, or Penobscot Narrows Observatory in Prospect, though admission to Fort Knox State Historic Site will be free that day.

For information about Maine state parks and historic sites, go to: http://www.parksandlands.com . For information about Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, go to: www.maine.gov/dacf

