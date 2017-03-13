Free Lyme & Tick-borne Disease Education event

Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Free Lyme & Tick-borne Disease Awareness event, Leeds Central School 1185 Route 106, Leeds, ME
For more information: 207-446-6447; mldse.org
On Saturday, March 25th from 10a-2p Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education (MLDSE) will be hosting a Lyme Disease Awareness and Education event at the Leeds Central School located at 1185 Route 106 in Leeds. Dr Beatrice Szantyr of MaineLyme will be joining them and sharing her popular community Tick Talk.
This event is FREE and open to the public and light refreshments will be sold.
Paula Jackson Jones and Angele Rice, are the Co-Founders of Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education, a Maine nonprofit 501c3 organization that raises awareness, fosters education, advocates for change and provides community support to those who are affected by Lyme and tick-borne disease. Members of Maine’s CDC Vector-borne Workgroup and active in Maine’s Lyme legislation, they are a public and vocal advocate for the many Mainers afflicted by tick-borne disease. They travel year round hosting events and workshops and giving prevention talks on ‘How NOT To Have A Tick Encounter’. They hold yearly conferences bringing in expert Lyme medical providers and vendors with products and services beneficial to Lyme patients. As the Maine-partner of the national Lyme Disease Association and survivors of late stage neurological Lyme Disease complicated by co-infections, they will be sharing their personal stories as well as introducing the many resources and facets of their organization that they offer to help patients find their way back to health and wellness.
Joining them is Dr. Beatrice Szantyr, a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and member of the American College of Physicians, who has been board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics. She graduated magna cum laude in an honors program from Fordham University, received her doctorate in medicine from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at St. Louis University Hospitals and Cardinal Glennon Memorial Hospital for Children.
Dr. Szantyr’s interest in Lyme disease and related tick- borne disorders began more than twenty years ago and has resulted in thousands of hours of continuing education and investigation. She has lectured on this topic throughout Maine and New England to both professional and community groups. Dr. Szantyr is also a member of Maine CDC’s Vector Borne Disease Work Group and the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society and serves as medical advisor to MaineLyme.
For more information about this event, please contact Paula (207) 446-6447, Angele (207) 841-8757 or send an email toinfo@mldse.org Information about upcoming events and support meetings can be found by visiting www.mldse.org
