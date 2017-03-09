Free How to Start a Business in Maine Workshop Set for March 15 in Presque Isle

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: Presque Isle Career Center, 60 Spruce Street, Presque Isle, Maine
For more information: 207-493-5765
AROOSTOOK COUNTY — Starting a business can be a daunting task, but there are resources to help. One of those resources is an upcoming workshop on how to start a business in Maine.
The session is set for Wednesday, March 15 at the Presque Isle Career Center.
Maine Small Business Center Development Director Josh Nadeau will present a free work shop on the keys to successful business startup and management.
The workshop, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will include how to bring your business idea to fruition; what are the legal requirements; tips on business planning; small business financing; various resources and organizations that can help you along the way; and networking opportunities following the formal presentation.
“Proper planning for small businesses is so important,” said Nadeau. “It is one of the best things an entrepreneur can do to ensure success in their business ventures.”
Pre-registration for the workshop is required by contacting, Nadeau at 493-5765 or by email at jnadeau@nmdc.org.
You can also contact Nadeau at Northern Maine Development Commission (NMDC) for individual small business assistance and information on financing available at NMDC.
