A free Home Energy Fair and Annual Meeting of the Sustain Mid Maine Coalition (SMMC) will be held on Saturday, March 18th at Colby College’s Cotter Union in Waterville, ME. Both events are free and open to the public.

The SMMC Annual Meeting will run from 8:30 am – 10:00 am. Steve Kahl, Associate Professor of Science at Thomas College, will deliver a key note speech on “The Business & Economic Case for Renewables”.

The Home Energy Fair will run from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Up to 20 exhibitors will help homeowners learn about options for energy efficiency, energy audits, rebate programs, solar energy, pellet boilers, heat pumps, insulation, green home design, and biofuels. Discounts on installations and energy audits will be provided as door prizes.

New affordable technologies make it easy for home and business owners to reduce energy use, switch to clean sources and save money. Clean energy and efficiency help Maine communities to become more sustainable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, one of today’s most pressing environmental needs.

The Greater Portland Sustainability Council (GPSC) and the Sustain Mid-Maine Coalition (SMMC) have partnered to organize these two events.

GPSC is a Portland-based non-profit whose mission is to help our region become a world-class model of environmental sustainability. FMI: www.greaterportlandsustainabilitycouncil.org

SMMC is a non-profit based in Waterville that aims to promote energy conservation and alternative energy use in the Kennebec Valley. FMI: www.sustainmidmaine.org

