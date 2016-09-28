Free Hearing Test Event

By Joseph Margrabia
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 1:51 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Sam's Club, 47 Haskell Road, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 561-6213; appointments.libertyhearingaids.com

Your local Bangor Sam’s Club® Hearing Aid Center (located at 47 Haskell Road, Bangor, ME) will be holding an Open House Event on 10/6, 10/7, and 10/8. This is an absolutely FREE event that is open to both Sam’s Club members and non-members. Event attendees will be able to receive FREE hearing tests and consultations, FREE demonstrations of our premium digital hearing aids, FREE gifts, and more.

According to a Johns Hopkins Medicine study, roughly 20% of Americans have a hearing loss and that number jumps to 33% at age 65 and older. Curious if you have a hearing problem? You may if any of the following apply to you:

• Others ask you to turn the television down

• You ask others to repeat themselves

• Background noise makes it hard for you to follow conversations in noisy places

• You have trouble communicating on the telephone

• You have worked in a loud environment

• You have any of the following medical issues: diabetes; heart, kidney, thyroid disease; depression; memory problems

If you suspect that you, or a loved one, has a hearing loss make an appointment today to reserve a spot at our Open House to be tested by one of our licensed specialists. You can call us directly at (207) 561-6213 or schedule an appointment online at appointments.libertyhearingaids.com

