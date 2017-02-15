Free fishing days slated for weekend of Feb. 18 and 19

AUGUSTA, Maine — Whether on open water or ice, fishing is one of the most popular activities in Maine. Maine’s nearly 6,000 lakes and ponds and more than 30,000 miles of rivers and streams offer endless opportunities for the thousands of residents and non-residents who fish them each year.

On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, any person may fish for free without a license on Maine’s waterways, except those who have had their license suspended or revoked. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

Due to varying weather conditions this winter, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding everyone to be cautious and check ice conditions before venturing out. Due to uneven temperatures and high winds, ice conditions are very unpredictable. Test the thickness of the ice using an ice chisel or ice auger in several locations on the lake or pond, and remember that new ice is usually stronger than old ice and ice seldom freezes uniformly. Ice that forms over flowing water and currents, especially near streams, bridges and culverts, can be particularly dangerous.”

A free fishing weekend for open water season is planned for June 3 and 4.

For a complete list of fishing regulations, including limits and sizes, visit www.mefishwildlife.com

For additional ice and winter safety tips, visit http://www.maine.gov/ wordpress/insideifw/2014/12/ 31/ice-safety-tips/

Share your fishing adventure with DIF&W on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter and tag your post with #FishME!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →