Free film: Return of the River

Thursday, March 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust are pleased to present a free film screening of “Return of the River” on Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 pm. This 2014 documentary tells the ecological and cultural history of the Elwha River in Washington. Joining us for the screening will be members of the Royal River Alliance, a collaboration of environmental groups, including the First Parish Church’s Earth Stewardship Team, working together for the health of the Royal River and our community. The film will be shown at the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street.

The Royal River Film Series, which is planned jointly by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, is sponsored by R.M. Davis Private Wealth Management with cookies by Maple’s.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →