Free film: Meru

©Jimmy Chin
By Katie Worthing
Posted Jan. 03, 2017, at 11:33 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust are pleased to present a free film screening of “Meru” on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:00 pm. This award-winning documentary tracks three climbers as they attempt to summit the towering, inhospitable Shark’s Fin on Mount Meru in the Himalayas. It will be shown at the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street.

The Royal River Film Series, which is planned jointly by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, is sponsored by R.M. Davis Private Wealth Management, with cookies by Maple’s. The series will continue on the third Thursday of each month through March 2017.

