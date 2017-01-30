Free film: Garbage Warrior

By Katie Worthing
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 11:27 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust are pleased to present a free film screening of “Garbage Warrior” on Thursday, February 16 at 7:00 pm. This award-winning documentary profiles renegade architect Michael Reynolds, who works to build efficient housing and communities using discarded materials. It will be shown at the Yarmouth History Center at 118 East Elm Street.

The Royal River Film Series, which is planned jointly by Yarmouth Historical Society and Royal River Conservation Trust, is sponsored by R.M. Davis Private Wealth Management with cookies by Maple’s. The series will continue on the third Thursday of each month through March 2017.

