Community

FREE Film: Finding Joe

By Maine Jung Center
Posted Feb. 02, 2017, at 3:24 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 2077290300; mainejungcenter.org

Finding Joe (2011) | Directed by Patrick Takaya Solomon

FREE; Donations Accepted

Viewing facilitated by Jeff Pinnette and Peggy Schick

Joseph Campbell’s famous discovery, the hero’s journey, is thoroughly explored in the film. This documentary takes us on a magical journey through the human psyche and on to Joseph Campbell’s most important teaching of all: follow your bliss.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Fired employee charged with stealing cash register, booze, food from Maine eateryFired employee charged with stealing cash register, booze, food from Maine eatery
  2. Susan Collins opposes Trump’s education secretary nominee DeVosSusan Collins opposes Trump’s education secretary nominee DeVos
  3. Hampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysatHampden man to serve 9 years for sex assault on girls his mother babysat
  4. Maine’s highest court will hear challenge to Chellie Pingree’s island inn expansionMaine’s highest court will hear challenge to Chellie Pingree’s island inn expansion
  5. Speed reduced on Interstate 95