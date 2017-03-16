Free Fiber Fix-it and Maker Event in Belfast

Saturday, March 25, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: First Baptist Church, 95 High St., Belfast, Maine
For more information: bcwmaker.space
The Free Fiber Fix-It and Maker event will be held on Saturday, March 25th from 9-am to noon at the First Baptist Church in Belfast. There will be demos, workshops, and projects all morning with spinning, knitting, clothing design and up-cycling, sock puppets, a kids table, silk painting, crochet and more — come learn new techniques and meet others excited about working with fiber.
