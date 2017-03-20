FREE Father’s Day Cruise onboard The River Tripper

Sunday, June 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME
For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com
Let’s celebrate Dad! Every Dad who joins us on Father’s Day sails FREE with a paying guest during our Oyster Farms & Seal Watching Tour! Rain date: Jun 25th, 2pm-4pm
Native Indians and early settlers of the Maine coast once feasted upon wild oysters from the Damariscotta River estuary, leaving enormous shell heaps along the banks. Today farmers grow tens of millions of oysters in the river. You can sample the famous shellfish raised by many local oyster farms, at The Raw Bar. The 2 hour circuit will take us about halfway down the river. Bring your camera to catch seals sunbathing on the rocks, ospreys on the nests they build on navigation buoys, eagles and migrating birds fishing above coves, timeless mansions, and the working waterfront of clam diggers, lobstermen and oyster farmers. Partially narrated. Educational and fun for the whole family! Chip & Olga are happy to answer any questions they can.
