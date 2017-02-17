Free face cream-making class slated at Good Tern Coop

Homestead

ROCKLAND, Maine — A free face cream-making class will be given by entrepreneur Amanda Peaslee from PURE Herbal Healing, 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Good Tern Natural Foods Cooperative Market, 750 Main St. The class is free; child care will be available. Participants should bring some small jars.  Pre-register at 594-8822 or sign up at the store.

Good Tern Natural Foods is a cooperative market specializing in organic and locally grown products, whose further mission is to educate co-op members and the greater community about whole foods, health and nutrition, food sources and to further cooperative principles and self-reliance. The Co-op is open to all and new members are always welcome. For information, 594-8822.

 

