FREE DEVICE WORKSHOP IN BANGOR PROVIDES TIPS TO CREATE A DIGITAL DIARY

By Kelly Cioe
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 1:52 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Location: U.S. Cellular, 33 Mid Mall Boulevard, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-5218; uscellular.com

Natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and earthquakes can happen at any time. A smartphone or tablet can act as a digital diary or fire safe in an emergency so if the worst-case scenario happens, important information can be recovered.

U.S. Cellular associates are offering tips on how and what residents might want to capture and store in their device, such as vital paperwork, belongings, and insurance policy numbers during a free Device Workshop in Bangor. Guests don’t need to be U.S. Cellular customers to attend.

“Our associates are available to show residents how to use a smartphone or tablet to store critical information so they have it when they need it most,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “People rely on our high-quality network to connect them to loved ones and information they need when emergency situations occur. Through this workshop we’re trying to help prepare for the unexpected.”

This free Device Workshop will be held at 33 Mid Mall Boulevard in Bangor on Friday, October 29 from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. You may call the store at 207-942-5218 for more information or to RSVP.

