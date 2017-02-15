Free dental cleanings and exams available for children Feb. 17 through UMA Dental Health Clinic in Bangor

Posted Feb. 15, 2017, at 4:01 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic, 201 Texas Ave., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-262-7872

BANGOR, Maine — University of Maine at Augusta-Bangor Campus will hold its annual “Give Kids A Smile Day” in partnership with the American Dental Association 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1​7​, at the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic located on UMA’s Bangor campus at 201 Texas Ave.

Children ages 1-18 can schedule free dental appointments to get cleanings, exams, X-rays, fluoride, sealants and dental health education. Students from UMA’s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will handling the appointments with the aid of local volunteer dentists and faculty members from UMA’s Dental Health Programs.

For information about the event contact the Dental Health Programs at 262-7872.

 

