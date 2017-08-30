Outdoors

Free Cookout & Concert Appreciation Event for First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops!

By Joy Asuncion
Posted Aug. 30, 2017, at 7:46 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Free Cookout & Concert Honoring First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops!, 193 Lincolnville Ave , Belfast, Maine

For more information: 2079305640

Everyone Welcome as we honor all our First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops for their service and sacrifice for us.

Featuring the Mainely Country Band

Kids activities

Bring a lawn chair.

In case of inclement weather the event will be held inside.

Thank you!

