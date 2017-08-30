Free Cookout & Concert Appreciation Event for First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops!

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Free Cookout & Concert Honoring First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops!, 193 Lincolnville Ave , Belfast, Maine
For more information: 2079305640
Everyone Welcome as we honor all our First Responders, Veterans and Active Duty Troops for their service and sacrifice for us.
Featuring the Mainely Country Band
Kids activities
Bring a lawn chair.
In case of inclement weather the event will be held inside.
Thank you!
