Free Concert in Pittsfield’s Hathorn Park on Thursday, July 6

The Pittsfield Summer Concert Series will feature The Northside Ramblers on Thursday, July 6 from 7 to 9 pm. The Northside Ramblers will bring a mix of rock, blues, folk, funk and jazz. This event is free and open to the public so bring a blanket or chair and settle in for an evening of music. The concert will be located at Hathorn Park on Somerset Avenue.

The Concert series will then continue throughout the summer as follows:

July 13 – Pete Witham & The Cozmik Zombies;

July 19 – Riff Johnson;

July 26 – Cold Engines;

August 3 – Kids Tour De Force;

August 8 – Sugarbush;

August 17 – The Resistance;

August 23 – Con Brio Brass; and

August 29 – Denny Breau.

These concerts are free to all compliments of the businesses that have donated funds to support the series.

Hathorn Park is a two acre beautifully renovated park with a gazebo and other amenities. The park is located at the intersection of Somerset Avenue, Route #152 Hartland Avenue and Central Street. Plenty of parking. Some park benches and picnic tables available. Remember – to make sure that you have the best seating possible at our popular concert series, bring a lawn chair or blanket – so you can be seated where you would like. Concessions organized by Pittsfield Youth Athletics will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/HathornParkMusic/

