HOULTON, Maine — Kelly Omara, Wendell Hudson, Mixed Nuts, Mitzi McKenney, Tim McAfee, Tyler Rowe, andJamie Sewell will be ministering in music during a concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Houlton Wesleyan Church, 18 Kelleran St. No admission charge. Love offering will benefit church’s mission trip to Haiti.

