Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Saviour's Parish, 41 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-4215

FREE Community Valentine Pot Luck Supper at St. Saviour’s in Bar Harbor!

Tuesday, February 14 from 5 – 6:30 pm

in the Parish Hall of St. Saviour’s Parish

41 Mt. Desert Street, Bar Harbor

www.StSaviours.me

All donations will go to St. Saviour’s MDI Fire Fund

which benefits fire victims on Mt. Desert Island.

Bring your family, friends, neighbors and a dish or a dessert to share with friends old and new.

Beverages will be provided.

ALL are welcome with or without a dish!

St. Saviour’s is handicap accessible!

