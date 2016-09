Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine

OLD TOWN, Maine — A free community supper will be held 5-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Old Town United Methodist Church, 726 Stillwater Ave.

Dinner will include chili, cornbread, coleslaw, and dessert.

No reservations are required. All are welcome.

