Free Community Movie at Center Theatre

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Center Theatre, 20 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org
Beacon Hospice and Pine Tree Hospice will host a free community movie on May 17th at 6:00 P.M. at the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft. “My Life” is a soaring family love story that will engage your mind and cause you to wonder how you would feel and what you would do. Michael Keaton plays a high powered executive, Bob Jones, who has received some good news and some bad news. The good news is that his wife, played by Nicole Kidman, is pregnant, and they are going to have their first child. The bad news is that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is not expected to live more than about four months. Bob starts to make videotapes of himself, in which he talks to the unborn child – telling of his life, his beliefs, things he has learned. When he discovers the child will be a boy, he even tapes some lessons about shaving and shooting hoops. This is a beautiful story of how this one family copes with the changes of these two intertwined life transitions.
Both Beacon Hospice and Pine Tree Hospice provide services to those in our communities who are living with progressive, life-limiting illness. By hosting this movie and other community events, we continue our efforts to educate and support individuals and families in our large service areas. For more information about this event or about Pine Tree Hospice, please call 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org
