Free Community Lunches

By perham a,msden
Posted April 05, 2017, at 1:17 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

Free Community Bean Lunch at 12 noon the first Saturday of every month at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Casseroles, hot dogs, cole slaw, rolls, dessert, beverages also served. Attendees will also receive a bag lunch containing sandwich, cookies, and a fruit for later.

