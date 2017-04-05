Free Community Lunches

Saturday, June 3, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-4381
Free Community Bean Lunch at 12 noon the first Saturday of every month at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Casseroles, hot dogs, cole slaw, rolls, dessert, beverages also served. Attendees will also receive a bag lunch containing sandwich, cookies, and a fruit for later.
