Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane, Belfast, Maine

BELFAST, Maine — The seventh annual free community Christmas dinner will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Lane. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

