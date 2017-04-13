Free Comic Book Day at the Waterville Public Library

Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville, Maine
For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5843
Free Comic Book Day is a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.
Costumes are encouraged, but not required!
The festivities include FREE comic books and several exciting events:
10:00am-1:00pm- FREE comic books! (while supplies last)
10:30-11:30am- Creating Comic Characters Workshop with Tyson Pease
12:00pm- Costume Contest sponsored by Cirque du Geek and MACE: Maine Association of Cosplay Enthusiasts! All skill levels are welcome!
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, please call (207) 872-5433
or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org.
