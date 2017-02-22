Free colonoscopies available at WCGH on March 10

Jenifer Harris
By Toni Mailloux
Posted Feb. 22, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Waldo County General Hospital is offering free colonoscopies on March 10.

To be considered you should:

• Be uninsured

• Not have MaineCare or Medicare

• Be between the ages of 50 and 64

To qualify for the limited number of free procedures available, call CarePartners at 930-2644 to register and confirm your eligibility.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of overall cancer deaths in the United Sates even though early detection through screening can dramatically reduce your risk. Experts say you should start having your colon checked at age 50 and earlier if you are at high risk.

