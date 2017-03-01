Monday, March 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2017 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: CJ Strength and Conditioning, LLC, 2606 Camden Road (Route 90 @ "The Pitch"), Warren, Maine For more information: 207-592-3004; cjstrength.com

CJ Strength & Conditioning

2606 Camden Road (Located @ “The Pitch”)

Warren, Maine 207.592.3004

www.cjstrength.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 1, 2017

CONTACT: Jack Hauprich, Chris Chacon, Owners

Free Classes Entice New Fitness Students

WARREN The folks at CJ Strength and Conditioning are at it again. Owners and fitness instructors Jack Hauprich and Chris Chacon are bringing back “FREE WEEK” to their fitness center on Route 90 (upstairs at The Pitch building, just minutes from Camden Hills Regional High School).

“People can sometimes be hesitant to come to the gym for the first time,” explains Hauprich. Exercise can be intimidating. And this time of year folks don’t have a lot of extra cash to take a chance on a gym membership. We get that.”

So beginning Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10, first-time customers may come to classes of their choosing at no cost.

“Our company mission is to bring ‘extraordinary fitness to ordinary people’ – just like us,” says Chacon. “That can’t happen if we charge the crazy-high prices that many personal trainers charge. So we find ways to make fitness affordable.” These free classes do just that.

“New folks come in, not quite sure what to expect,” says Chacon. “What they discover is a welcoming, fun community with a very supportive atmosphere – the best way to begin something new.” It’s that approach that has been winning over clients in the area since opening their doors in 2015. According to one reviewer on the company Facebook page:

“Great environment and great coaches! They take the time to explain the workout to you

and show you how to do it if you’re not sure. Super clean and friendly environment!

Thanks for a great workout!!!”

You can find class listings on the CJ Strength and Conditioning Facebook page, or at www.cjstrength.com. No registration is necessary – just drop in!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →