Free Caregivers Conference this Month

Friday, April 28, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Washington County Community College, 1 College Drive, Calais, Maine
For more information: 2072493318; cccmaine.org/event/caregivers-conference/
The Community Caring Collaborative is pleased to announce that the Washington County Caregivers Conference will take place on April 28th at Washington County Community College in Calais. Founded by University of Maine Machias staff some five years ago, this free event celebrates and supports informal and family caregivers who play such a critical role in providing care for chronically ill, disabled and aging members of our communities so they can remain at home.
If you are one of the estimated 44 million people nationwide who provide these services, or want to learn more about the realities of aging in place with the help of a caregiver, please join us for a day of education and fun at St Croix Hall on the campus of Washington County Community College. The day offers an inspiring keynote address, presentations on four different topics providing valuable information on different aspects of caregiving, a resource fair, and great food. Maybe best of all, this conference offers an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and to know that you are supported by your community.
This year’s Keynote is 90 is the new 70! No jive, plan to thrive! presented by Kara Janes, Program Manager of At Home Downeast.
Conference topics include:
• Overview of MaineCare Programs and Eligibility Criteria for Seniors, presented by Ted Cobb, LSW of Maine Dept. of Health & Human Services
• Estate Planning Basics – what MUST you do to protect your family & finances, presented by Rebecca Sargent, Esq. of Jones, Kuriloff & Sargent, LLC
• Caregiving 101, presented by Lisa King, LSW of Maine Veterans Home, Machias
• Adult Protective Services – why it matters, presented by Dawn Cobb, LSW, from Maine Dept. of Health & Human Services, emerita
The Community Caring Collaborative is coordinating this conference as part of the Washington County Thriving in Place (TiP) Initiative, a Maine Health Access Foundation grant sponsored project. TiP fiscal agent Washington Hancock Community Agency is providing free transportation (open to the public) for conference attendees who have a choice of five park & ride locations between Milbridge and Perry – see conference registration at www.cccmaine.org for more information on this and other conference details.
The conference brochure is available to download on the registration page and may be printed for use as a fax-in or mail-in registration form. Call Christine at 249-3318 if you would like a brochure mailed to you or a friend without internet access. Registration is free but ends on April 21st so don’t delay!
To learn more about Washington County’s TiP Initiative or the Community Caring Collaborative visit: www.cccmaine.org.
# # #
