Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-4381

A free bean lunch is served at noon monthly the first Saturday of the month at Hammond Street Congregational Church, UCC, corner of Hammond and High Streets, Bangor. Next serving will be Feb. 4. Those attending will also receive a bag lunch to take with them for later.

