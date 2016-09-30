Free 6-week Video Production Workshop

Sept. 30, 2016. Bangor, Maine. Rev. Dr. Stan Moody, Director of the Columbia Street Project (CSP) at 45 Columbia St., announced today a collaborative initiative with the University of Maine Master of Fine Arts Program. “On October 11, we will begin a 6-week Video Production Workshop at our facility to train adults in the production of video documentaries. We are prospecting for trainees preferably with some past or present experience with the criminal justice system. Applications are available through Tim Rogers, 944-3599, Program Director of our Arts Education Program”.

According to Moody, CSP was approached a year ago by Nate Aldrich, from the Master of Fine Arts Program, to consider developing a video production studio in downtown Bangor as a vehicle for skill development in the cutting-edge video art medium. “CSP’s primary mission is as a resource center specializing in reentry programs directed toward reducing recidivism rates among released prisoners. Nate saw our efforts as tapping into a wealth of stories that would bring video production art to that mission. We were able to raise the funding for the first year and offer two sessions of 6-week courses in both semesters of this academic year free of charge”.

The course is limited to 6-students who will receive a certificate of completion that Moody says is expected to open doors for independent videographers or as employees of local television stations or advertising firms. “We are excited about the potential for this skill as a marketing tool for the unique story of the CSP as a center to help people rise above their circumstances and pay back to the community”.

The Columbia Street Project, located in the building next door to and owned by Columbia Street Baptist Church, is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation intended to expand the outreach of the church from traditional worship services to greater involvement in the downtown community. Moody also serves as Senior Pastor of CSBC and brings to the church a background in small business development and social service.

A training slot remains open for the first semester beginning Oct. 11 at 5:30 pm, two evenings a week. Applications are also being received for the second semester classes.

Applications are available at our website: http://www.columbiastreetproject.org/

