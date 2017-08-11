Fraudulent Phone Call Alert

CARIBOU, Maine — Some Cary Medical Center patients have reported that they recently have received telephone calls from someone identifying themselves as ‘Express Scripts’. The caller’s ID comes up as Cary Medical Center’s phone number 498-3500. The caller tells the patient that they need to purchase their medications from this company and refers to the Maine Exchange such as Maine Community Health Options, Anthem or other member of the Maine Health Exchange. They may ask for the patient’s insurance numbers or other private information. In one instance when a patient said they would have to check with their insurance company the caller hung up immediately. Our advice is that should anyone receive a call like this to immediately hang up and report the call to the Maine Attorney General’s website: http://www.maine.gov/ag/consumer/complaints/complaint_form.shtml. They may also report the call to Cary Medical Center’s Community Relations Office at 207-498-1112 or by email at: http://www.carymedicalcenter.org/contact-us/.

