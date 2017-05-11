Frankfort Volunteer Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale – May 11, 12 & 13

Saturday, May 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Frankfort Village Fire Department, Rt. 1A, Frankfort, Maine
FRANKFORT — From 9 am-5 pm, May 11, 12 & 13, the Frankfort Volunteer Annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale is being held. The sale will be located on Rt.1A at the Frankfort Village Fire Department. There are many flowers to chose from: hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, patio tub tomatoes and — beautiful pansies, which was the Former Fire Chief Earl Anderson Sr.’s favorite. Anderson passed away in 2011 due to colon cancer.
This is a volunteer fire department, so we work to raise money. The plant sale helps every year with things needed for the department. We have paved the driveway, added a meeting room and a bathroom, something we never had. A lot of woman- and man-hours goes into the Volunteer Fire Department but that’s what we love to do: help out others. Thanks in advance.
