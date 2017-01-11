Foxcroft Academy winter student recital at Dover-Foxcroft church

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-0043

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Foxcroft Academy Music Department will hold its Winter Student Recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main St. Soloists and small ensembles, including strings, winds, piano, and voice will present works by classical masters from Bach to the present day, as well as world and folk music. Admission is free and a reception follows in the Fellowship Hall. For information, call 564-0043.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →