Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St, Brewer, Maine For more information: 2079897100; nextgenerationtheatre.com

BREWER ME- Come on out and dance your cares away! This 14-piece Big Band plays big band era music as well as newer Pop, Waltz, Swing tunes and Latin numbers. Admission: $10 Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →