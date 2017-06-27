Fourth of July activities slated in Bangor and Brewer

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor-Brewer Fourth of July activities include a pancake breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson St., $6, $3 children; annual 4th of July Parade, 11 a.m. from Brewer Auditorium across the bridge and through downtown Bangor; free Chords for Cure concert by The Stone Doctors to benefit Eastern Maine Medical Center Foundation, gates open 2 p.m. and concert lasts until 9:30 p.m.; fireworks 9:30 p.m. on Penobscot River.

