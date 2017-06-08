PORTLAND, Maine — Fourth annual Pickleball Tournament to benefit Maine Cancer Foundation Tri for a Cure will be held outdoors Saturday, June 24, at Deering High School courts, 370 Stevens Ave., corner of Leland and Ludlow streets.

There will be men’s and women’s groups divided by skill level/ranking, not age. Women’s doubles begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration by 8 a.m.; men’s doubles at 12:30 p.m. with registration by noon. There also will be a silent auction.

Rain date will be Sunday, June 25. Entry fee is $30 per person by Thursday, June 15.

For more information, tournament director is Denise Reynolds at 776-2791 or email allfourfamily@gmail.com .

