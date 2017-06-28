Four Paintings – Four Techniques Workshop

Sunday, July 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/sunday-one-day-workshop-four-paintings-four-techniques-tickets-33943075653
Working in acrylic, you’ll master painting skills on small 6” x 6” paintings – great for daily painters and people who want to improve their skills more quickly. You will learn all aspects of painting, from drawing to learning the value, and realistic, impressionistic, and palette knife paintings.
We will have an hour break for lunch between Noon-1:00. Feel free to bring your own lunch, or check out one of the local restaurants.
$79 workshop fee does not include materials.
Along with her years of teaching experience, our instructor, Varvara Harmon, is an international award winning artist and the author of many art instruction books. View more of her work at http://www.varvaraharmon.com. Cover image copyrighted by Varvara Harmon.
