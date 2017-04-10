Four Maine Nonprofits Receive First Quarter Grants from Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation

MainStreet Foundation announces quarterly grants of $10,000 to four

organizations that help kids thrive

April 6, 2017 (Lewiston, Maine) – Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of its quarterly impact grants for the first quarter of 2017. Recognizing a need for at-risk kids in Maine to be safe, healthy, active, happy, educated and nourished, MainStreet Foundation awards impact grants four times each year to organizations actively working to help kids thrive. The grants vary based on the need and are awarded in amounts up to $5,000.

During the quarterly meeting of the MainStreet Foundation Board of Directors, held February 22, 2017, the committee approved grants to the following organizations:

First Quarter Awards:

A total of $10,000 was awarded to the following four nonprofit organizations:

Maine Inside Out (Portland) – $2,500 was awarded to this Portland-based nonprofit to fund programming that improves employment, community engagement and recidivism outcomes for alumni of the arts programs at Long Creek Youth Development Center as youth return to the community after completing their sentences.

My Place Teen Center (Westbrook) – $2,500 was awarded to this Westbrook-based organization to help fund year-round, nightly, healthy, robust meals to youth who are food insecure.

Somali Bantu Community Association of Maine (Lewiston) – $1,500 was awarded to this Lewiston-based nonprofit that assists members of the refugee community at-large on housing, employment, literacy and education, health and safety matters in an effort to achieve personal independence and maintenance of community ties through community integration.

The Progress Center (Norway) – $3,500 was awarded to this Norway-based nonprofit to help make its charitable-feeding programs, such as its food pantry, more accessible to disadvantaged teenagers by delivering healthy food to their schools twice per week during the calendar school year.

“It is our privilege to provide support for nonprofit organizations that deliver measurable outcomes with long-term benefits for at-risk youth in Maine,” Steve Closson, Chairman of Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation, explained.

In 2016, MainStreet Foundation awarded a total of $48,210 in quarterly grants. In addition to the quarterly awards, MainStreet Foundation accepts applications from May 1 through July 31 of each year and selects one winner for the annual $25K for Kids grant, a special gift focused on a non-profit that makes a positive impact in the lives of as many kids as possible. The 4th Annual $25K for Kids Grant was awarded to Preble Street Teen Center in Portland during the MainStreet Foundation Annual Meeting on November 17, 2016. Focused on its mission of providing the three essentials of life – food, shelter and security – to as many children as possible, the $25K for Kids award was presented to Preble Street to help it maintain and expand its services to children and teens.

About Androscoggin Bank’s MainStreet Foundation

The MainStreet Foundation is Androscoggin Bank’s $1,000,000 Foundation with a mission that is simple, focused and essential: to help keep at-risk kids in Maine safe, healthy, active, happy, educated, and nourished. Four times a year, MainStreet Foundation makes grants (up to $5,000) to excellent non-profit agencies actively working in our communities to help kids thrive. These grants vary based on the need and typically exceed $50,000 per year. In 2011, Androscoggin Bank pledged to donate $100K to the MainStreet Foundation in honor of outgoing Bank President Steven A. Closson. With this gift, MainStreet is able to offer four $25K individual grants – one in each year starting in November of 2013. For more information, visit www.mainstreet-foundation.org.

About Androscoggin Bank

Androscoggin Bank, headquartered in Lewiston, Maine since 1870, is dedicated to serving the communities of Maine, its residents and the business community. As of 12/31/16, Androscoggin Bank had assets totaling $902,236,921. Delivering smarter banking services and products is our commitment – every day. Androscoggin Bank is Member FDIC.

###

Photo Caption: L to R: Miranda Ward, Progress Center, Melissa Rock, Androscoggin Bank, Jennifer Putnam, Progress Center

