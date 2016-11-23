Community

FOUR A CAUSE by Benchmark

By Kelsey Goldsmith
Posted Nov. 23, 2016, at 10:44 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-0248

Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate is shaking up the scene (and, literally, rolling out the red carpet) with their “FOUR A CAUSE” holiday party. No, that’s not a typo. They’ve selected four awesome local charities as beneficiaries — and everyone who attends will be handed cold, hard cash to donate to the cause of their choice. They’ll be sharing complimentary eats from Aurora Provisions, and rocking out to Model Airplane at the Portland House of Music. Safe to say, these guys have doubled down on being nice versus naughty this holiday season. Tres chic. Open to the public; please feel free to bring along a contribution for the cause. Selected charities: Portland Buy Local, EqualityMaine, Locker Project, and Greater Portland Landmarks.

