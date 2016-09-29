Foundation Presents $25,000 Check to Cornerspring Montessori School

BELFAST, ME – Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast recently received a check for $25,000 from the Griswold Family Foundation for Journey Home, the capital campaign to fund the construction of a new school on Lower Congress Street. The Foundation’s dollar-for-dollar match doubled donors’ contributions resulting in a $50,000 boost for the campaign. Cornerspring is raising funds to build the first Passive House Montessori school in Maine. A ceremonial groundbreaking by Cornerspring students was held September 16th.

In receiving the check from Matt Griswold of the Griswold Family Foundation, Cornerspring Head of School Susan Beemer expressed sincere gratitude for the matching grant.

“The entire Cornerspring Montessori community, our board, staff, school families, and campaign committee are deeply grateful to the Griswold Family Foundation for their generous support, and for their challenge to others to support our journey home,” said Beemer.

To date, the capital campaign has raised $867,026 in contributions, pledges, and in-kind gifts from individuals, local businesses and foundations. Since 2001, more than 600 children have experienced Cornerspring Montessori programs. Families recognize Cornerspring Montessori as a high quality alternative and an educational asset in the region.

The new Cornerspring Montessori School was designed by GO Logic, a Belfast architecture and construction firm. It will be the first Montessori school in Maine to target Passive House certification.

The new school will be built to the highest standards of sustainability. Under the Passive House standard, which relies on a highly insulated building shell and heat recovery ventilation, a building uses 90% less energy than code-complaint construction. The result is long-term energy savings, significantly improved indoor air quality, and exceptional occupant comfort within the 6,100 square foot school to be located at 256 Lower Congress Street in Belfast.

Cornerspring Montessori School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serving 56 preschool, kindergarten and elementary students. Founded in 2001, Cornerspring is one of 34 Montessori schools in the state. For more information on Cornerspring Montessori or to give securely online visit the Journey Home page at www.cornerspringmontessori.com. Or mail a check made out to Cornerspring Montessori School to: Journey Home, P O Box 67, Belfast, ME 04915-0067. Follow the journey on Facebook: Journey Home – The Campaign for Cornerspring Montessori.

