Community

Foundation Presents $25,000 Check to Cornerspring Montessori School

Matt Griswold presented a check from the Griswold Family Foundation for $25,000 recently to the Head of School, Susan Beemer at Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast, ME. The $25,000 contribution represents a 1:1 matching grant offered by the Foundation earlier this year for the Journey Home campaign, in support of the project to build the first Passive House Montessori school in Maine. The matching grant helped to secure an additional $50,000 for the campaign.
Anna Johnson
Matt Griswold presented a check from the Griswold Family Foundation for $25,000 recently to the Head of School, Susan Beemer at Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast, ME. The $25,000 contribution represents a 1:1 matching grant offered by the Foundation earlier this year for the Journey Home campaign, in support of the project to build the first Passive House Montessori school in Maine. The matching grant helped to secure an additional $50,000 for the campaign.
By Alicia Nichols
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 11:47 a.m.

BELFAST, ME – Cornerspring Montessori School in Belfast recently received a check for $25,000 from the Griswold Family Foundation for Journey Home, the capital campaign to fund the construction of a new school on Lower Congress Street. The Foundation’s dollar-for-dollar match doubled donors’ contributions resulting in a $50,000 boost for the campaign. Cornerspring is raising funds to build the first Passive House Montessori school in Maine. A ceremonial groundbreaking by Cornerspring students was held September 16th.

In receiving the check from Matt Griswold of the Griswold Family Foundation, Cornerspring Head of School Susan Beemer expressed sincere gratitude for the matching grant.

“The entire Cornerspring Montessori community, our board, staff, school families, and campaign committee are deeply grateful to the Griswold Family Foundation for their generous support, and for their challenge to others to support our journey home,” said Beemer.

To date, the capital campaign has raised $867,026 in contributions, pledges, and in-kind gifts from individuals, local businesses and foundations. Since 2001, more than 600 children have experienced Cornerspring Montessori programs. Families recognize Cornerspring Montessori as a high quality alternative and an educational asset in the region.

Story continues below advertisement.

The new Cornerspring Montessori School was designed by GO Logic, a Belfast architecture and construction firm. It will be the first Montessori school in Maine to target Passive House certification.

The new school will be built to the highest standards of sustainability. Under the Passive House standard, which relies on a highly insulated building shell and heat recovery ventilation, a building uses 90% less energy than code-complaint construction. The result is long-term energy savings, significantly improved indoor air quality, and exceptional occupant comfort within the 6,100 square foot school to be located at 256 Lower Congress Street in Belfast.

Cornerspring Montessori School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, serving 56 preschool, kindergarten and elementary students. Founded in 2001, Cornerspring is one of 34 Montessori schools in the state. For more information on Cornerspring Montessori or to give securely online visit the Journey Home page at www.cornerspringmontessori.com. Or mail a check made out to Cornerspring Montessori School to: Journey Home, P O Box 67, Belfast, ME 04915-0067. Follow the journey on Facebook: Journey Home – The Campaign for Cornerspring Montessori.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  2. Police say woman kidnapped off street in RocklandPolice say woman kidnapped off street in Rockland
  3. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  4. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  5. Developer bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to lifeDeveloper bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to life

Top Stories

Similar Articles