Fort Knox and Penobscot Narrows Observatory Open for Season

(Prospect) The Friends of Fort Knox announced that the Fort Knox State Historic site and Penobscot Narrows Observatory are now open for the 2017 season. Both of these attractions opened on Monday May 1st and will continue daily, until Halloween, October 31st. The Fort and Observatory open daily at 9 PM. The observatory closes at 5 PM, during the months of May, June, September and October, but closes at 6 PM, during the months of July and August. The interior of Fort Knox closes at 6 PM, May, June, September and October, but remains open until 7 PM, July and August (the Fort grounds close at sunset).

Each year over 100,000 people from throughout the world choose to visit one of America’s best-preserved Civil War era seacoast forts and the world’s tallest bridge observatory that is open to the public. Many times families make a daylong outing visiting the attractions, taking advantage of the cooking grills, picnic areas and tables at the facilities. Visitors may also reserve the Fort Knox picnic shelter or Penobscot Narrows Observatory gas grill pavilion, for parties, reunions, weddings and events (details found at fortknox.maineguide.com under the event section).

The Friends also sponsor numerous events each season and this year will feature an expanded pirate event that will take place for an entire weekend, July 14 through the 16th. An exciting new event will take place on Saturday, June 24th, featuring laser projection and performing artists produced by the Coaction lab in association with the Intermedia MFA and New Media undergraduate programs at the University of Maine and in collaboration with the Friends of Fort Knox. In addition, the usual events will take place at the Fort including Scottish Bagpipe Tattoo, Cannon firings, Civil War encampments, Shakespeare, Psychic/Paranormal Faire and of course, Fright at the Fort.

For more information about Friends of Fort Knox special events and admission fees go to fortknox.maineguide.com. The Friends of Fort Knox manage the Historic site under a lease arrangement with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands for the people of Maine.

