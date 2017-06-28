Fort Kent and St. John Plantation Awarded Community Development Block Grant

The Towns of Fort Kent and St. John Plantation were notified this week they were awarded $500,000 in Community Deveopment Block Grant Funding.

A $300,000 Downtown Revitalization Grant will assist Fort Kent to complete a public parking lot project and Levee extension and $200,000 in Micro-enterprise funding will assist several businesses in Fort Kent and St. John Plantation complete expansions, facade improvements, and equipment upgrades.

Steve Pelletier, Fort Kent’s Community Development Director, states this funding is an integral part of economic development and job creation in the local communities. Phase II portion of the grant process has begun and the projects are expected to be completed later this year or spring of 2018.

