Fort Fairfield Police receives donation from town’s Housing Authority

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The Fort Fairfield Police Department recently received a donation from the Fort Fairfield Housing Authority that will help keep officers and citizens safe. Police Chief Shawn Newell, and Wayne Troike, executive director of Fort Fairfield Housing Authority, have announced a donation of $2,500 from the Housing Authority to the Police Department that will be used to purchase new TASERs.

Chief Newell says the TASERS the police department had been using until recently were more than 10 years old. “They’ve gone well beyond their life expectancy. They were becoming unreliable and were no longer able to be repaired,” Newell said.

At a cost of roughly $1,000 each, finding additional funding to purchase the new equipment was critical. As the department was researching outside funding sources, Troike stepped up and asked if the Housing Authority could help. Troike approached the Authority’s board of directors and requested the funds. The Housing Authority voted to donate $2,500 toward the purchase of four new TASERs.

“The Housing Authority benefits from this donation are twofold; the protection of our town’s officers and the protection of our tenants,” explained Troike, in a press release. “The continued availability of a non-lethal option for our police officers when handling confrontations and investigating complaints is something our board felt needed to be supported by our community and by the Housing Authority. The Housing Authority and its employees work closely with members of our local law enforcement community to maintain a safe and secure place for our tenants, and this donation is just another example of the cooperative spirit that exists between our organizations.”

“We are very grateful for the board’s support and the close working relationship we have with the Housing Authority,” stated Newell, in the press release. “The Fort Fairfield Police Department is very thankful for the Housing Authority’s generous donation. While we hope to never have to use these new TASERs, having them available will help provide our officers with another tool to help defuse a situation and keep officers and citizens safe.”

For information, contact Chief Shawn Newell at 472-3808 or email snewell@fortfairfield.org or Wayne Troike at 476-5771 or email ffha@maine.rr.com

