Forrest Auto Body in Winterport falls to WS Emersons after fifth inning score

WINTERPORT — Forrest Auto Body stayed in it until the end, but Emersons pulled away late in a 2-1 victory on Monday, May 1, at Winterport Little League field.

The game was tied at one with Emersons batting in the top of the fifth when Zack Mclaughlin grounded out, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Emersons’ pitchers struck out 16, while Forrest Auto Body sat down 13.

Forrest Auto Body knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. Evan Spencer scored one run when he stole home in the third inning.

Mason Grund earned the win for Emersons. He went four innings, giving up one run, one hit, and striking out 10. Nate Downs took the loss for Forrest Auto Body. He threw one and one-third innings, giving up one run, two hits, striking out three, and walking one.

Colin Peckham started the game for Emersons. He went two innings, surrendering zero runs, zero hits, striking out six, and walking one. Corben Palmer started the game for Forrest Auto Body. He threw two and two-thirds innings, giving up one run, zero hits, and striking out six.

Garrett McLeod led Forrest Auto Body with one hit in two at bats.

