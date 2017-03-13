Foreign Language Association of Maine names 2017 Teacher of the Year

During the recent annual conference in Portland on March 9-10, 2017, the Foreign Language Association of Maine presented its Teacher of the Year award to a very deserving individual. This person is recognized for demonstrating best practices, engaging in professional growth and serving her students and school community.

Grecia Caraballo is an elementary Spanish immersion teacher at Kennebunk Elementary School. She is a master teacher with certifications in elementary teaching and Spanish which is a rare combination.

She has a gift for working with children and inspiring them to delve into new experiences and cultural activities. They are excited about Spanish because of her caring guidance and enthusiasm. The engagement of the children in her classroom is remarkable. The students love her, and she is also well thought of in her school. She has organized Professional Learning Communities and worked tirelessly on school concerts, co-curricular chorus and many other activities in which she deftly incorporated and showcased her work with students in the Spanish classes. It is our distinct pleasure to name Ms. Caraballo the FLAME Teacher of the Year.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →