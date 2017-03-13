Foreign Language Association of Maine Honors Mary Oches

During its recent annual conference held in Portland, March 9-10, 2017, the Foreign Language Association of Maine awarded Mary Oches The Sister Solange Bernier Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Sister Solange Bernier Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the career-long accomplishments of those who are approaching retirement and who have demonstrated excellence in teaching and leadership throughout their careers as World Language teachers.

Mary Oches is a dedicated and wonderful Latin and English teacher from Erskine Academy who is retiring this year. She has the highest ideals in teaching, has devoted her career to helping students through coaching and going above and beyond to advocate for student success. Her creativity and flexibility in instruction has influenced the growth of the Latin program.

Her effectiveness and passion for teaching is reflected in her students’ engagement. She loves sharing aspects of Latin culture and has organized student trips to Italy and Greece, providing a life changing experience for her students.

She has served in different roles in her school such as advisor of the National Honor Society, school newspaper and Art and Literature Magazine and has helped countless students to earn credit during summer school. For her willingness, enthusiasm, competence and intellectualism, we extend our sincerest congratulations to Mary Oches.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →