“For Our Vets” Fundraiser Needs YOU

Friday, May 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Season's Grille & Lounge, 427 Main Street, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-949-4735
The Bangor American Legion, Post 12, a 501(C)(19) organization, is hosting a day-long fundraising event “For Our Vets” at Season’s Grille and Lounge, 427 Main Street in Bangor. The event is co-sponsored by Season’s and WABI-TV 5.
Show your support for our area veterans on Friday, May 19, anytime from 12 noon to 1:00 a.m. Guests can enjoy lunch, dinner or meet after work. A percentage of all food sales that day will be donated to the American Legion’s many veterans’ causes.
A silent auction will run all day. Guests can bid on the many silent and live auction items, including a tourmaline ring, timeshare vacation, Waterfront Concert tickets, hotel stays, restaurant cards and much more.
Live instrumental music will be playing all day. From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., dance to live music from the band “Octavia” in the DownUnder Club.
At 2:00 p.m., there will be a solemn ceremony where the POW/MIA Chair of Honor will be dedicated. After the event, the Chair of Honor will be transferred to the Peter D’Errico Terminal at Bangor International Airport.
Reservations are not necessary. Bring your friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers. Celebrate with our veterans and for our veterans. Join the festivities, day or night, and be a part of the American Legion’s support “For Our Vets.”
The American Legion is here to assist veterans and their families in many ways. Funds raised will help with such necessities as new tires, heating fuel for winter, tuition for adult learning, insulation and more. Community support is crucial to achieve the American Legion’s mission. Please give, so our veterans can live.
For more information, follow us on Facebook at Bangor American Legion or contact Doug Damon, Commander at 207-949-4735 or cdicemom@aol.com.
