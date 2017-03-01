FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Central Maine Motors to Sponsor Third Annual Dirty Dog Mud Run at Thomas College

WATERVILLE, March 2017 — Central Maine Motors Auto Group will sponsor the third annual Dirty Dog Mud Run at Thomas College on April 23.

This year’s event is expected to have more than 600 registrants (an increase from 300 the first year and 500 the second year). The run is open to the public with discounted rates for the Thomas College community. The run consists of 15 obstacles, including tire flips, wall and cargo net climbing, monkey bars, and water cannons … along with plenty of MUD!

“The team from Central Maine Motors Auto Group is once again ready to jump in with both (muddy) feet and make this a great team-building event,” said Linanne Guance of Central Maine Motors. “And the fact that it benefits a good cause like the Thomas College Recreation Department is just a plus.”

New Balance will sponsor the Dirty Pup Mud Run, a kids’ mini-obstacle course open to children up to age 10.

“We are excited that New Balance has agreed to continue their support of the Dirty Dog Mud Run by sponsoring our Mud Pup Run, bringing a low-cost opportunity to kids in Central Maine to get outside and play in the mud,” said Thomas College Director of Recreation and Intramurals Jim Delorie.

The shotgun will be at 9 a.m. and the kids’ obstacle course will take place at 12 p.m. Registration is $15 for alumni, $5 for kids and $45 for the public. Proceeds will help support the Thomas College Recreation Department.

Registration is being held online. For more information, contact Jim Delorie at 207-859-1183 or deloriej@thomas.edu .

About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College is at the forefront of affordability, access to college education, and providing students with a good return on investment. The private, career-oriented college is committed to preparing its undergraduates for careers in all forms of business, technology, criminal justice, psychology, and education. On average, 94 percent of Thomas graduates are employed within 90 days of graduation. The college is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges and awards a Master of Business of Administration (with concentrations in Accounting, Health Care Management, Human Resources, and Project Management); a Master of Science in Education, educational Leadership, and Literacy Education; a Bachelor of Science, a Bachelor of Arts; and Associate in Science, and an Associate in Arts. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu . For additional information, contact MacKenzie Riley at pr@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.

