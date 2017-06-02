Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St, Farmington, Maine
For more information: 207-778-4215; franklincountymaine.org
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the plans for a new event this summer that will highlight our area’s artisans, businesses, and musical talent. The Foothills Fest will be held at the Farmington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10am – 6pm. It will feature live music, demonstrations, a 60 foot inflatable obstacle course, artisans and crafters, food trucks, a business showcase and more. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available at the event for both members and non-members of the Chamber. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free. We encourage businesses, artisans, non-profit organizations, and exhibitors to contact our office at (207)778-4215 or download a vendor application from our website, www.franklincountymaine.org/events/foothills-fest and check out our facebook page for up-to-date information at facebook.com/foothillsfestmaine
